Controversy erupts after BJP MLA objects construction of roof at Jaipur mosque

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) A controversy broke out over the construction of a roof at a mosque in Jaipur's Chandpole area, after a BJP leader objected to it.

MLA Balmukund Acharya raised objections over the construction and accused Congress MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafeek Khan of conspiracy to kill him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Singh said the legality of the construction at Sabzi Mandi, Sanjay Circle, is under investigation, although a work order had been issued by the municipal corporation.

He said that additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The controversy began on Sunday when Balmukund Acharya reached the site to halt construction, claiming the area has historical and archaeological significance and that any new construction there violates rules.

Alleging that the construction was being built after encroachment near Sabzi Mandi and close to Ganesh and Hanuman temple, Acharya accused municipal officials of collusion and said he would not tolerate any tampering with Parakota's heritage.

Refuting Acharya's allegations, Kishanpol MLA Amin Kagzi claimed that a work order for the construction had been issued by the municipal corporation and followed all legal procedures.

The BJP MLA's visit was politically motivated and aimed at creating unrest, Kagzi claimed.

On Monday, Balmukund Acharya alleged that he had received life threats and accused Kagzi and Rafeek Khan of conspiring to kill him.

He claimed that the encroachment and construction were part of a larger plan to take control over the area and alter the heritage site.

"Rafeek Khan to gain control over the assembly constituencies in Jaipur city. They want to encroach upon the walled city area and alter the nature of buildings all around," he said.