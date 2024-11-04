Controversy erupts as officials of football clubs endorse TMC's bypoll candidate

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) A controversy erupted on Monday over senior officials of prominent football clubs in Kolkata endorsing Sanat Dey, the TMC candidate for the upcoming by-elections in Naihati assembly seat in West Bengal.
The ruling Trinamool Congress took to X to highlight Dey's well-known passion for football, sharing a video featuring senior officials from Kolkata's foremost football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club -- vouching for Dey's credibility and reliability as a local-level sports administrator in Naihati area.
"Our MLA candidate, Shri Sanat Dey's love for football is known to everyone in Naihati. Be it Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, or Mohammedan Sporting Club, his immense contribution towards maintaining a healthy sporting culture in Naihati is appreciated by them all!" the TMC posted on X.
However, this move has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, as Leader of the Opposition in assembly Suvendu Adhikari expressed concerns over what he described as an "unprecedented and unethical" endorsement.
Adhikari pointed out that several top officials from prominent football clubs, including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting, have publicly supported Dey, which he argues undermines the integrity of the sporting institutions.
Adhikari condemned this action, stating, "Such brazen political endorsements by people holding important administrative positions in sporting clubs and governing bodies are unfair tactics that associate the clubs' and governing bodies' names with the candidate. This is outright unsportsmanlike and also violates the code of conduct for such institutions." In response to these developments, Adhikari has formally requested an investigation by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to address what he sees as a violation of ethical standards within the realm of sports administration.
He stated, "I have written a letter to the Union minister, requesting him to kindly take cognisance of the matter, conduct an inquiry, and take appropriate action for the violation of the code of conduct." Reacting to Adhikari's remarks, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said there is nothing wrong with officials from prominent football clubs coming out in support of Dey.
"What is wrong with it? Sanat is an able sports administrator, so his colleagues in the fraternity have come out in his support. And those who are talking about the politicisation of football should first introspect, considering when supporters of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were used during the RG Kar protests," he said.
In a rare display of unity, football fans from rival teams East Bengal and Mohun Bagan had held a protest march from Ruby Crossing to Salt Lake Stadium demanding justice for the RG Kar victim, following similar protests in August after the cancellation of the Kolkata Derby in the Durand Cup due to law and order concerns.
The constituencies going to polls on November 13 include Madarihat in Alipurduar district, Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Naihati and Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Taldangra in Bankura district, and Medinipur in Paschim Medinipur district.
The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of sitting MLAs following their victory in this year's Lok Sabha elections.
The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, with the exception of Madarihat, which was held by the BJP.