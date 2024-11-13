Controversy erupts in Kerala over unpublished autobiography of CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) As voting progresses in the crucial bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, a fresh controversy erupted in Kerala on Wednesday over the yet to be published autobiography of veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan.

This morning, some channels broadcast excerpts from the purported autobiography, which included critical remarks about the LDF government and the Marxist party.

As the matter triggered a major political row on bypoll day, Jayarajan came out strongly rejecting the contents of the book and claimed that it was not penned by him.

According to the contents of the unpublished book broadcast by the local media, the Kannur strongman has reportedly expressed disappointment with the party's decision to remove him as LDF convenor and his displeasure at the choice of former KPCC digital media convenor P Sarin as the LDF independent candidate in Palakkad.

The book, titled "Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist" is reportedly being published by a well-known publisher who released its cover page on its social media handle on Tuesday.

They also announced earlier that the book would be published on Wednesday. However, it clarified that the release was postponed due to some technical issues.

Rejecting the contents of the yet-to-be-published book, Jayarajan said he is still writing his autobiography and that it is yet to be completed.

He said that two publishers, including the one who announced its release, have approached him for publishing rights, but he has not granted them to anyone.

"These excerpts are just baseless nonsense. I have not written anything like this in my book and never intended to write anything of the sort," Jayarajan told media.

He also called the release of these portions of the book on election day as a "deliberate move" and said it should be investigated how the publisher obtained such content.

While, LDF candidate in Chelakkara U R Pradeep maintained that he had no information about the development and the party leadership would respond to the row, Congress leaders were quick to react, saying that the infighting and differences among CPI (M) leaders became exposed through this.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the content of the book, released on the election day, has great political significance.

T Siddique MLA said Jayarajan's reported remarks in the book would influence the voting in Chelakkara and Wayanad bypolls.

A central committee member of the party, Jayarajan was removed as LDF convenor recently. The action followed his meeting with BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, which triggered a major political storm in the state. PTI LGK ROH