Controversy erupts in Kerala over 'unpublished autobiography' of CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) As voting progresses in the crucial by-polls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, a fresh controversy erupted in Kerala on Wednesday over the purported excerpts from the 'yet-to-be published autobiography' of veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan.

Though a few news channels broadcast some portions of a text that bear critical remarks on the LDF government and the Marxist party, claiming them to be the excerpts of the book, Jayarajan rejected the claim saying, he did not write anything like that and he was yet to finish writing the book.

While the BJP and the Congress quickly reacted, saying that it exposed the growing infighting and discontent among the Marxist party leaders, the CPI (M) leadership reacted cautiously but chose not to openly criticise Jayarajan.

The contents of the purported book broadcast by the local media, criticise the party's decision to remove Jayarajan as LDF convenor and its choice of former KPCC digital media convenor P Sarin as the LDF independent candidate in Palakkad.

The book, titled "Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist" is reportedly being published by a well-known publisher, who released its cover page on its social media handle on Tuesday.

The publisher also announced earlier that the book would be published on Wednesday. However, they clarified that the release was postponed due to some technical issues.

Rejecting the contents of the yet-to-be-published book, Jayarajan said he is still writing his autobiography and that it is yet to be completed.

He said that two publishers, including the one who announced its release, have approached him for publishing rights, but he has not granted them to anyone.

"These excerpts are just baseless nonsense. I have not written anything like this in my book and never intended to write anything of the sort," Jayarajan told the media.

He also called the release of these portions of the book on election day as a "deliberate move" and said it should be investigated how the publisher obtained such content.

When their reaction was sought, CPI (M) coordinator of the politburo Prakash Karat and state secretary M V Govindan made it clear that the party believes what Jayarajan has said on the matter and the present controversy was a creation of the media.

Govindan said Jayarajan openly declared that he didn't write anything as claimed by the media.

"Jayarajan made it clear that he would take legal action against the publisher... What the party can do now is to believe what he said... The media is deliberately trying to propagate falsehood," he added.

Though he was not ready to elaborate much, Karat said this was an election stunt, and Jayarajan has said that nothing like this has been written or published.

While the LDF candidate in Chelakkara, U R Pradeep, maintained that he had no information about the development and the party leadership would respond to the row, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said there was no point in the controversy as the book was yet to be published."It is like reading the horoscope of a child who is yet to be born," Vasavan said.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said Jayarajan's revelations raise concern about his continuation and future in the CPI (M).

The discontent brewing within the Marxist party is exposed through these revelations, he said, adding that more Left leaders have now started speaking about their dissatisfaction.

He also rejected Jayarajan's claim as "false" that he didn't write anything controversial like this and would sue the publisher.

"It is a very well-known and established publishing group that has a great legacy. No one will believe his claim," Sudhakaran said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran appreciated Jayarajan for "his open revelations" and told him not to fear anyone in the state.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family have hijacked the party and the government. Jayarajan has made scathing criticism against the government and the CPI (M). The Marxist party is heading to complete downfall," he said.

Many Congress leaders were quick to react, saying that the infighting and differences among CPI (M) leaders became exposed through this.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the content of the book, released on the election day, has great political significance.

T Siddique, MLA, said Jayarajan's reported remarks in the book would influence the voting in Chelakkara and Wayanad bypolls.

A central committee member of the party, Jayarajan was removed as LDF convenor recently. The action followed revelations about his meeting with BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, which triggered a major political storm in the state. PTI LGK ROH