Controversy erupts in Kerala over 'unpublished autobiography' of CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) The widespread circulation of excerpts from a book, claiming to be the autobiography of veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan, triggered a political storm in Kerala amidst crucial bypolls on Wednesday, prompting the leader to term it "forgery" and lodge a police complaint against the "perpetrators".

As voting progressed in the by-elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, a section of news channels broadcast portions of a text containing critical remarks about the LDF government and the Marxist party, claimed to be content from Jayarajan's autobiography.

Sensing it as a political weapon to attack the ruling CPI(M) on bypoll day, the opposition Congress and the BJP quickly reacted, stating that it was a proof of the growing infighting and discontent among Left leaders against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the CPI(M).

In his complaint to the State Police Chief, Jayarajan said that he was "astonished and shocked to see the media reports widely published with certain fictitious, imaginary disclosures" regarding the contents of his autobiography, which has yet to be finalised and published.

He said that the contents of his autobiography, as published by the media, were "absolutely incorrect and false".

Jayarajan clarified that he had neither decided on the title of his autobiography nor finalised its cover page.

The CPI(M) veteran alleged that "some crooked minds have conspired together" and published the news reports, forging certain pages of his autobiography with content that he had neither intended nor written.

"This criminal act is done and published, on the crucial day of polling in the current by-election, deliberately with malicious intention," Jayarajan said, and sought a proper investigation and registration of crime against perpetrators.

The contents of the purported book broadcast by the local media, criticise the party's decision to remove Jayarajan as LDF convenor and its choice of former KPCC digital media convenor P Sarin as the LDF independent candidate in Palakkad.

The reports said that the book, titled "Kattan Chayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist" is being published by a well-known publisher, who released its cover page on its social media handle on Tuesday.

The publisher had also announced earlier that the book would be published on Wednesday. However, they said that the release was postponed due to some technical issues.

Rejecting the contents of the yet-to-be-published book, Jayarajan said he is still writing his autobiography and it is yet to be completed.

He said that two publishers, including the one which announced book release, have approached him for publishing rights, but he has not granted rights to anyone. "These excerpts are just baseless, nonsense. I have not written anything like this in my book and never intended to write anything of the sort," Jayarajan told the media.

He also called the release of these portions of the book on election day as a "deliberate move" and said it should be investigated how the publisher obtained such content.

Claiming that a political conspiracy is suspected behind the developments on the bypoll day, he said it should be exposed and those behind it would be brought out. The leader said he had entrusted a trustworthy journalist to prepare the book and there was no chance of content of the book leaking from him normally.

"There was a clear manipulation behind all these developments... How can someone decide the date of the release of my book without my knowledge? At least, I should see the book," he said.

When their reaction was sought, CPI(M) coordinator of the politburo Prakash Karat and state secretary M V Govindan made it clear that the party believes what Jayarajan has said on the matter and the present controversy was a creation of the media.

Govindan said Jayarajan openly declared that he didn't write anything as claimed by the media.

"Jayarajan made it clear that he would take legal action against the publisher... What the party can do now is to believe what he said... The media is deliberately trying to propagate falsehood," he added.

Though he was not ready to elaborate much, Karat said this was an election stunt, and Jayarajan has said that nothing like this has been written or published.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said there was no point in the controversy as the book was yet to be published. "It is like reading the horoscope of a child who is yet to be born," he said.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said Jayarajan's revelations raise concern about his continuation and future in the CPI(M). The discontent brewing within the Marxist party is exposed through these revelations, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran appreciated Jayarajan for "his open revelations" and told him not to fear anyone in the state. "Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family have hijacked the party and the government," he said.

Many Congress leaders were quick to react, saying the infighting and differences among CPI(M) leaders got exposed through this. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the content of the book, released on the election day, has great political significance.

A central committee member of the party, Jayarajan, was removed as LDF convener recently. The action followed revelations about his meeting with BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar. PTI LGK ADB KH