Controversy erupts over 'Halloween party' in historical medical college building

Indore, Oct 17 (PTI) Doctors' associations have taken exception to an unauthorised Halloween party being held at a nearly 150-year-old building on the campus of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College here.

Advertisment

Two associations of teachers and alumni of the medical college have lodged a complaint at Sanyogitaganj police station in the city, demanding the registration of a First Information Report against the organisers, a police official said on Thursday.

The Jain Social Group, a local outfit, on October 13 organised a Halloween party in the King Edward Medical School building which dates back to 1878, the complaint claimed.

Obscene pictures were painted on the walls of the historical building and objectionable slogans were written, it alleged.

Advertisment

Halloween celebration is observed in many countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. The celebration in popular culture often centres around the theme of horror and supernatural.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh told PTI that the police will ask the college management with whose permission the Halloween party was organised.

"We will take appropriate legal action after investigation," he added.

Advertisment

College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said he has issued a notice to the organisation, seeking an explanation regarding the alleged event.

He had not given any permission to such a party, he said.

Pictures of the Halloween party circulating on social media purportedly showed local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akshay Kanti Bam dressed as a ghost.

Advertisment

State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla alleged that it showed the organisers enjoyed the BJP's patronage, and FIRs were not being registered under the ruling party's pressure.

Bam, however, stated that he had nothing to do with the organisation of the party.

Earlier this year, Bam withdrew his candidature as Congress' nominee for the Indore Lok Sabha seat at the last moment and joined the BJP soon after. His action put the Congress out of the electoral race. PTI HWP MAS KRK