Controversy erupts over racist remarks by Mohiniyattam dancer Sathyabhama against fellow artiste

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21 (PTI) Senior Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama came under attack from various sections of society, including politicians and cultural organisations, for her racist remarks against a fellow artiste during a purported interview with a YouTube channel.

Noted Mohiniyattam dancer Dr RLV Ramakrishnan alleged that Sathyabhama's remarks were directed at him and threatened to initiate legal action against her.

As her remarks created an uproar in Kerala society, Sathyabhama denied Ramakrishnan's allegations, saying she did not name anyone specifically in the interview.

During the interview, Sathyabhama had said, "The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be 'mohini' (enchanting)." "He has the colour of a crow. This is an art form that requires a stance that keeps the legs wide apart. There is nothing more repulsive than a man who performs with his legs wide apart in this manner.

"In my opinion, men should perform Mohiniyattam only if they are that good-looking... But his looks are unbearable," the 66-year-old dancer was heard saying in the interview portions, which were telecast by news channels.

She had also declared that he was not apt for the dance form, Mohiniyattam. Sathyabhama, however, did not specify to whom she was referring.

The video, which went viral on on Thursday, was severely criticised by many on social media, cutting across political lines.

State ministers R Bindu and Veena George and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan condemned the statement while the Congress held a protest march in Chalakudy town in Thrissur district. Ramakrishnan hails from Chalakudy.

In a Facebook post, Ramakrishnan, who is the brother of famous film actor late Kalabhavan Mani, said Sathyabhama was continuing her racist abuse against him, alleging that he was not qualified to teach Mohiniyattam.

"I completed my studies at the renowned RLV college in Tripunithura. I am a first-rank holder in MA Mohiniyattam from MG University. I am a top scorer in MPhil and completed a PhD from Kalamandalam. This is not the first time I have faced insults from her," Ramakrishnan said.

He said that due to such people, it is difficult for a person from a scheduled caste to survive in the field of classical dance.

"Legal action will be taken against such people," he added.

Expressing solidarity with Ramakrishnan, Minister Bindu said he has rewritten the history of Mohiniyattam.

"What he did was liberate the art form of feudal times from the shackles of outdated values. He is among the vanguard of contemporary reformers, freeing the great art form from adulterous connotations," Bindu said.

Minister George condemned the alleged statement against Ramakrishnan and said it was an insult to Kerala society itself.

However, Sathyabhama vehemently defended what she said and added that she had not taken any names in the interview.

"I have not taken any names in the interview. What I have said in the interview is my opinion, and I stand by that. I don't have any regrets," she said. She even criticised the media for creating an issue out of the incident.

Expressing solidarity with Ramakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Satheesan said, "Art is important, not colour. Art is the union of humility and compassion. Art and culture die when one is insulted on the basis of colour and caste." Protesting against Sathyabhama's remarks, Congress leader and Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph led a protest march in Chalakudy town for insulting Ramakrishnan and his late brother Mani.

He also sought stern action against Sathyabhama.

The DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Thursday announced that it would organise an event at Chalakudy this evening for Ramakrishnan to perform. PTI RRT RRT ANE