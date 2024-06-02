Controversy over animal sacrifice remarks making devotees anxious: Kerala temple

Kannur (Kerala), June 2 (PTI) The tantri of a temple in Kerala whose name was recently mentioned by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with an animal sacrifice allegedly carried out here, on Sunday said that the controversy triggered by his remarks was creating anxiety among the devotees.

E P Kuberan Namboodiripad, the tantri or chief priest of the Rajarajeshwara temple at Taliparamba in this district, said that due to the "unnecessary controversy", a lot of devotees were asking if anything as stated by Shivakumar has happened in the temple.

"It is creating anxiety among the devotees. If this discussion continues, it could lead to a situation where the name and reputation of the temple might be tarnished," he said.

Shivakumar, on Saturday, had clarified that a ritual named "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga", which involves the sacrifice of animals, was not performed at the Rajarajeshwara temple in Kerala, but in a private place nearby.

"I'm telling you, I have a lot of respect for the temple....I have not said (ritual was) in the temple. In the temple nothing has happened, I know. It is somewhere near (temple) in a private place, things have happened. This is the information I have got," he had told reporters.

When asked about the exact place where it allegedly happened, Shivakumar said, "I don't want to disclose. A priest who was part of that (ritual), has given me some information." "I have visited Rajarajeshwara temple....I know earlier there were some practices in the temple, but now they are not practicing in the temple. But some of them are trying to do it (outside). Let them (govt) inquire. I know a lot of things, but I don't want to disclose things." he had said.

His clarification came after the Kerala government said that no animal sacrifice was carried out near a temple in the northern part of the state, as claimed by Shivakumar.

The Kerala government had also said that it was investigating whether anything as alleged by the Karnataka Deputy CM happened anywhere else in the state, even though according to initial reports such an incident had not taken place in the southern state.

On Friday, the managing committee of the temple had refuted Shivakumar's allegations and termed his claims as 100 per cent false.

The Special Branch has also given a report to the State Police Chief on the same day stating there is no evidence of any animal sacrifice taking place near a temple in Kerala as claimed by the Deputy CM of Karnataka.

Shivakumar on Thursday had claimed that a ritual named "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga", which involves the sacrifice of animals, was performed near a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.

Without revealing any names, he had alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting the ritual done, and that 'aghoris' (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it. PTI HMP HMP KH