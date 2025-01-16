Controversy over influencer taking part in traditional procession of seers

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A controversy has erupted over anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya sitting on a chariot along with seers during Chhavani Pravesh procession by members of the Niranjani Akhara, a ritual marking their formal entry in the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

Swami Anand Swaroop, chief of Kali Sena, has objected to her conduct, saying Kumbh is organised for spreading knowledge and spirituality and should not be used as a publicity event by models.

Images of Richhariya in saffron robes during the Kumbh had circulated in various media but she had later reportedly clarified that she was not as 'sanyasin' (ascetic).

President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) Mahant Ravindra Puri, however, downplayed the issue, saying wearing saffron clothes is not a crime and the young woman had taken 'mantra deeksha' from a Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara.

Advertisment

In a Facebook post in Hindi on Wednesday, Swami Anand Swaroop said, "Today, during 'bhojan prasad' at Niranjani Akhara with the president of the Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri jee, I said that Khumbh is not organised to show models... The Kumbh is meant for the flow of 'jap' (chanting), 'tap' (penance) and 'gyaan' (knowledge). Therefore, please take action against this inappropriate act." Mahant Ravindra Puri referred to Richhariya as Harshita and said she had come to take 'deeksha' from one of the Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara.

"She is a model, and remains highlighted in social media. She was wearing a Ram Naami cloth ('vastra'). Our tradition is that whenever there is an event of Sanatan, our youngsters wear saffron clothes. This is not a crime.

"We have a tradition -- there are seers for one day, five days, seven days. The young woman had taken 'mantra deeksha' from a Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara. She has not become a 'sanyasin' (women seer), and she has also said that she is not a 'sanyasin' and has only taken 'mantra deeksha'. She was sitting on the 'rath' and people started targeting her," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.

Advertisment

Explaining 'mantra deekshaa', Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "Mantras like 'Om Namah Shivaaye' are whispered in the ear. Such practices also take place during marriages." PTI NAV/MAN RT RT