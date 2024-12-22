Controversy over non-veg food served by 'progressive groups' at Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 22 (PTI) A controversy erupted on Sunday at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (Kannada Literature Conclave) in Mandya after progressive groups distributed non-vegetarian food, sources said. The progressive groups had demanded that non-veg food should be served during the Sammelana.

But like every year, this time too, vegetarian food was provided, which the progressives did not like.

On Sunday, the last day of the Conclave, non-veg food was distributed by the members of progressive groups, sources said. A video of it has also gone viral.

The non-veg food was placed next to the vegetarian food. As the police learnt about it, they confiscated the food. This led to an argument between police and those serving non-veg food, that resulted in a commotion, sources added. PTI GMS ADB