Convene special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, demands Raut

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the government should convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Talking to reporters, Raut targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought action against him over the "intelligence failure" leading to the attack.

Revenge for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people last week cannot commence unless there is action against the home minister, he said.

"Our demand is to convene a special session on Pahalgam and set aside two days for discussion on the terror attack. But the government will not allow anyone to speak on Kashmir," Raut said.

When asked about his party's position on the Pahalgam incident, he said, "Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stand is that India should have attacked Pakistan right after the Pulwama attack (in 2019)." He also dismissed the surgical strikes carried out by the defence forces post the Uri and Balakot strikes.

"Surgical strike is okay. We do it in our lanes. Attack was something which Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri did. We call it an attack," Raut said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as he chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment.

"Army should be given free hand. It had a free hand in Kashmir but still there was an attack. But what is the stand of the political leadership on it? If you want to take revenge and pay real tributes, there should be action against the Home Ministry. Why did intelligence fail?" Raut asked. PTI PR NP