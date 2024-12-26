Convention to address pet-related issues in Thane housing societies from Dec 27

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) The issue of pet-related disturbances, particularly concerning dogs, in housing societies will be discussed at a three-day convention of housing societies in Maharashtra's Thane district from Friday.

As many as 2,500 housing societies from Thane have already registered for the "Maha Adiveshan", which is expected to be attended by around 25,000 persons, Thane District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd president Sitaram Rane said at a press conference here on Thursday.

The issues related to pets have been causing tension and conflicts within residential complexes as well as law and order problems. There have been difficulties in resolving such problems due to the interference from animal welfare organisations, he said.

Rane expressed concern, specially over the safety of children, pointing out that in some cases, dog bites have led to serious injuries and even fatalities.

He called for the implementation of stricter regulations concerning pet handling, and said such guidelines should be included in the cooperative society rules to ensure their effective enforcement.

The "Maha Adiveshan" will not only focus on pet-related issues, but also address a range of other pressing matters faced by housing societies, he added. PTI COR GK