Convergence of efforts by Centre, states needed to improve education quality: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Convergence of efforts across the Centre, states and local bodies is needed to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, the Economic Survey said on Monday.

According to the survey for FY 2023-24 tabled in Parliament, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is expected to yield foundational literacy and numeracy for every child passing the third standard in the near future.

"As education is one of the most critical areas for India's development, mission-mode and cost-effective implementation of well-designed and well-intentioned programmes is essential to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, without which further years of education add little value.

"To realise the same, unity of purpose and convergence of efforts across the centre, state, and local Governments is called for, as 'public education' is a concurrent list subject," the survey document said.

It noted that increasing the cost-effectiveness of public spending on education requires spending on pedagogy and governance.

"This can include filling supervisory positions to monitor teaching quality, recognition of good and bad teacher performance, and hiring of local volunteers to ensure 'teaching at the right level' as textbook completion means little if children are way behind curricular standards," the survey said.

According to the survey, the government's spending on social services, including education, rose by 9.36 per cent to Rs 23.50 lakh crore in FY24 from Rs 21.49 lakh crore in FY23. Of the total, Rs 8.28 lakh crore was spent on education alone during FY24, around 8 per cent higher from Rs 7.68 lakh crore in FY23.

The survey also noted that the rise in enrolment in higher education has been driven by underprivileged sections, such as SC, ST and OBC, with a faster growth in female enrolment across sections.

"In higher education, the female GER has been greater than male GER for five consecutive years. While this implies rising importance of girls' education, its translation to economic empowerment will require better learning outcomes, employability, labour force participation and conducive infrastructure," it said.

Female enrolment in higher education increased to 2.07 crore in FY 22 from 1.57 crore in FY 15 -- a 31.6 per cent increase since FY15. The growing equity in higher education implies better employment opportunities for the hitherto backward sections.

The survey suggested that to better translate Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) to research output, the link between higher education, industry and research must be strengthened.

"Another challenge is low 'Land to Lab' time. Institutions in India develop technologies, but their transformation rate from the lab to the society for the benefit of the people remains low. Several efforts are underway to attract research personnel and create adequate opportunities in the research ecosystem of the nation. "The ease of doing research is being bolstered through streamlining of patent grants, leading to a drastic reduction in the average time taken for examination of a patent application from 72 months in 2015 to between 5 to 23 months in 2022, depending upon fields of technology," the survey document said.