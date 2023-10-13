New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) An interview with the spirit of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan is hijacked by his son, Aurangzeb, who then touches upon everything under the sun -- from marketing strategies for emperors to mutiny, from Marxism to Sunny Leone, and culminating in two men and a spirit going to a bar.
Renowned Tamil author Charu Nivedita's new novel, titled "Conversations with Aurangzeb", portrays a fictional world where a writer is interviewing the spirit of Aurangzeb, ending up with "a biting commentary on our times".
Published by HarperCollins India and translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan, "Conversations with Aurangzeb" is Nivedita's attempt at showing a side of Aurangzeb that he didn't know existed.
"I’m sure even readers with no interest in history will enjoy this book. It gladdens me that the first time my work reaches a world outside my language is with a book that means so much to me. My research showed me a side of Aurangzeb I did not know existed, and I hope readers will meet him through this novel," Nivedita said in a statement.
Rahul Soni, associate publisher - Literary, HarperCollins India, said that the "darkly comic work" offers an "idiosyncratic and satirical look at the ways of power".
"With 'Conversations with Aurangzeb', he turns his art towards writing a historical novel and what emerges is an idiosyncratic and satirical look at the ways of power through the ages and around the world. Yet this is no serious, po-faced examination - it’s a hilarious, darkly comic work that will have you rolling in the aisles even as it twists the dagger. And in Nandini Krishnan, Charu has found a translator with an equally fine-honed craft and sharp, quick wit," Soni said.
The book will be available on online and offline stores from October 20. PTI MAH MAH BK BK BK
'Conversations with Aurangzeb': Tamil author Charu Nivedita's historical satire to offer commentary on current times
Follow Us
New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) An interview with the spirit of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan is hijacked by his son, Aurangzeb, who then touches upon everything under the sun -- from marketing strategies for emperors to mutiny, from Marxism to Sunny Leone, and culminating in two men and a spirit going to a bar.
Renowned Tamil author Charu Nivedita's new novel, titled "Conversations with Aurangzeb", portrays a fictional world where a writer is interviewing the spirit of Aurangzeb, ending up with "a biting commentary on our times".
Published by HarperCollins India and translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan, "Conversations with Aurangzeb" is Nivedita's attempt at showing a side of Aurangzeb that he didn't know existed.
"I’m sure even readers with no interest in history will enjoy this book. It gladdens me that the first time my work reaches a world outside my language is with a book that means so much to me. My research showed me a side of Aurangzeb I did not know existed, and I hope readers will meet him through this novel," Nivedita said in a statement.
Rahul Soni, associate publisher - Literary, HarperCollins India, said that the "darkly comic work" offers an "idiosyncratic and satirical look at the ways of power".
"With 'Conversations with Aurangzeb', he turns his art towards writing a historical novel and what emerges is an idiosyncratic and satirical look at the ways of power through the ages and around the world. Yet this is no serious, po-faced examination - it’s a hilarious, darkly comic work that will have you rolling in the aisles even as it twists the dagger. And in Nandini Krishnan, Charu has found a translator with an equally fine-honed craft and sharp, quick wit," Soni said.
The book will be available on online and offline stores from October 20. PTI MAH MAH BK BK BK