Conversion, land jihad will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarkashi, Nov 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that conversion, encroachment, "land jihad" and "spit jihad" will not work in the state.

"Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi where everyone lives together. Conversion will not work in Uttarakhand, encroachment will not work, land 'jihad' will not work. Some people are doing 'spit jihad' but it will not work in the state," Dhami told reporters here.

He said so far 5,000 acres of land has been freed from encroachment in Uttarakhand and the campaign will continue. "Whoever the encroacher, no one will be tolerated." He said action will also be taken against illegal occupants at the foothills (buffer zone) of Varunavat mountain.

Dhami also talked about the need for an action in the matter of the stone pelting and police lathicharge during a demonstration by Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh in Uttarkashi on October 24.

The CM said that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have been instructed to investigate the matter, and if required, a magisterial inquiry will also be conducted. PTI DPT NB VN VN