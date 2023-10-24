Conversion of Jalna municipal council into corporation challenged; HC issues notice

Jalna (Maha), Oct 24 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Maharashtra government on a petition challenging the conversion of the Jalna municipal council into a municipal corporation. A division bench of Justices R V Ghuge and Y G Khobragade, sitting at Aurangabad, issued a notice last week to principal secretary of the state Urban Development Department and Jalna district collector, seeking replies by December 11.

The order became available this week.

The writ petition was filed by activists Sainath Chinnadore, Devchand Savare, Khan Liyaqat Ali, Sharad Deshmukh and Tarachand Zadiwale.

The petitioners, represented by advocates Ganesh Gadhe and Anuj Fulfagar, claimed that the conversion will have an impact on municipal taxes, local governance and the welfare of citizens.

The decision to upgrade the civic body may have been driven by political and bureaucratic interests rather than a genuine need for improved local governance, the petition said.

It also did not align with the constitutional requirement that areas with a population of less than three lakh should be classified as smaller urban areas and administered by municipal councils, it said.

The civic body was upgraded to a corporation earlier this year.

Jalna city in central Maharashtra had a population of about 2.25 lakh as per the 2011 census. PTI COR SP KRK