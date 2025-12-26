Conversion under temptation is crime, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 26 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday laid emphasis on social movement against forced religious conversion, calling it a crime.

Speaking to reporters at a Gurdwara at Chandmari on the outskirts of Agartala, he recalled the supreme sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade', the younger sons of Sikh Guru Govind Singh on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of 'Sahibzade' (sons) Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

Referring to the historical atrocities committed against the third and fourth sons of Guru Govind Singh, aged nine and six years respectively, Saha said the incident reflected the extreme inhumanity of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

"The Sahibzade were killed only because they declined to abandon their faith. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful symbol of courage and resistance against oppression," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the significance of observance of Veer Bal Diwas, the chief minister said, "It taught the people to raise their voice against religious conversion. Religion is one's own choice, and any act of conversion in lieu of force or temptation is a crime. In Kashmir, pandits were tortured inhumanly".

Saha also voiced concern over the reduction in Hindu population in Pakistan over the years.

"The situation of East Pakistan and West Pakistan was different during the post-independence era, but now the Hindu population has been alarmingly reducing in Pakistan," he said.

"We must raise our voices against forced conversion, not only within the country but also at the international fora," he stated. PTI PS NN