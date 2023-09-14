Converting J-K back into state will 'breathe new life into separatism': Panun Kashmir

Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) The Panun Kashmir, an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, observed a 'Black Day' on Thursday and passed a resolution urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not convert Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently a Union territory, into a state.

"Converting the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir back into a state would bring more destabilisation and breathe new life into separatism," said Panun Kashmir chairman Dr Ajay Chrungoo.

Panun Kashmir observed a 'Black Day' on Thursday to commemorate the 1989 selective killings of the pandits in the valley.

This day is also known as 'Martyrs' Day' among the Kashmiri Pandit community, a protest against the brutal killings of the pandits and security forces by the terrorists in Kashmir.

Dr Chrungoo said the organisation has since 1990 been commemorating this day as 'Balidan Divas' worldwide.

"We unanimously submit this to the prime minister, as adopted by all delegates at our annual convention," he added.

Dr Chrungoo emphasised their commitment to the peace and progress of 'Bharat', supporting the government's efforts that enhance security and prosperity.

Various speakers, including Jaipur Dialogue chairman Sanjay Dixit and veteran scholar Dr Shashi Shekhar Toshkhani, delivered lectures on Kashmir, terrorism and government policies.

The resolution to the prime minister highlights the imperative necessity of recognising the "genocide" of the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir that is crucial for the survival of the Hindu minority in the region.

The resolution also calls upon the government to enact a law for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Panun Kashmir strongly advocated for further reorganisation while emphasising the need to separate Jammu from Kashmir and re-divide Kashmir to create a Union territory east and north of Jhelum river for the rehabilitation of the Hindus from the region.

They also called for the relocation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir to areas outside the region to prevent further tragic incidents. PTI AB AS SKY SKY