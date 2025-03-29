Conveyed concerns over 'disregard for parliamentary procedures' to LS Speaker: Cong MP Kiran Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) Congress MP from Telangana, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, on Saturday said the party MPs have conveyed their "urgent concerns" over alleged disregard for parliamentary procedures to Speaker Om Birla by the NDA government inside the Parliament.

Reddy, LS member from Bhongir, said the MPs had submitted a letter to the Speaker on March 27 about certain allegedly disturbing trends that have emerged in the Parliament.

The alleged "concerns" include non-appointment of the Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha, alleged denial of opportunity to the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak, microphones of opposition leaders and MPs being switched off, disregard for Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decisions, lack of discussions under Rule 193, neglect and rejection of adjournment motions and neglect of private members' bills and resolutions, he said.

"The convention of allowing the Opposition Leader to speak when they stand up has been disregarded repeatedly. This breaks from past parliamentary practices and diminishes the space for healthy debate in the House," he told reporters here. PTI SJR SJR KH