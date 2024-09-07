Conveyors to doorstep collection, civic bodies bring in new ways for immersion of Ganesh idols

Thane: Officials said the administrations of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra have introduced several innovative ways, including a conveyor system, to streamline the immersion of Ganesh idols.

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) in Palghar district has unveiled a new conveyor system designed to expedite the immersion process.

Municipal commissioner Anil Pawar is leading this initiative, which allows devotees to place their idols on the conveyor, which then transports them to the immersion site. This system is currently being tested at a single location on an experimental pilot, they said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a mobile immersion facility, where vehicles will visit localities, allowing residents to perform the immersion ceremony at their doorstep. This initiative is intended to reduce crowding at traditional immersion spots, the officials said.

In Thane city, a former BJP corporator has introduced floating platforms with ramps in the Waghbil area. These platforms aim to ease the immersion process, which previously required devotees and officials to navigate marshy terrain.