Convict held after 22 years on the run in robbery case

Faridabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Police have re-arrested a convict from Bihar who had been on the run for 22 years, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, Hira Kumar Raut was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2003, in a case of armed robbery in January 2001.

He was granted bail in 2004 but has been absconding since then. Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a warrant for his re-arrest.

"Faridabad Police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for the accused's arrest. Acting on technical and intelligence information, the police arrested Raut on Friday from Saharsa district, Bihar," the spokesperson of Faridabad police said.

The accused has been granted transit remand from the District Court in Saharsa, Bihar. He will be produced before the District Court in Faridabad soon, the spokesperson added. PTI COR HIG HIG