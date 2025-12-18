Convicted Maharashtra minister Kokate quits after court verdict in cheating and forgery case

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party minister Manikrao Kokate has resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet following a court verdict upholding his conviction and two-year jail term in a cheating and forgery case, NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

In a statement here, Pawar said the resignation letter of Kokate, who was divested of all his portfolios on Wednesday, has been forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted Kokate's resignation follows a court verdict and affirmed his party places supremacy of law above individuals.

He said Kokate, who held Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf portfolios, tendered his resignation to him which has been accepted in principle keeping with the party's long standing stance that laws and rules are paramount.

"As per constitutional procedure, the resignation has been forwarded to the chief minister for further action," Pawar said.

He insisted public life must be rooted in constitutional morality, institutional integrity and respect for judiciary.

The NCP has full faith in legal process and remains committed to ensuring strict adherence to law and order in the state while safeguarding democratic values and public trust, said the party president.

On Tuesday, the Nashik district and sessions court upheld the order of a first-class judicial magistrate, confirming a sentence of two years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 against Kokate in the 1995 cheating and forgery case linked to a government housing scheme.

The court also issued an arrest warrant against the NCP politician on Wednesday after dismissing his appeal against the earlier verdict. PTI MR RSY