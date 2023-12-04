Convicted prisoner escapes from hospital in Assam

Diphu (Assam), Dec 4 (PTI) A prisoner convicted in a rape case escaped from the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, a police official said.

The prisoner, identified as Aakash Saha, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he had complained of uneasiness and breathing difficulties.

Saha went to the toilet of his ward on Monday morning and then escaped through the ventilator while the guards were outside, the police official said.

The police launched a search operation to nab the prisoner, he said.

Saha was undergoing his sentence of seven years of imprisonment at the Diphu Central Jail in a rape case filed in the Howraghat Police Station of the district, he added. PTI DG DG BDC