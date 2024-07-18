Conviction rate under Child Marriage Act just 11 pc: Report

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The conviction rate under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act stands at 11 per cent while for all other crimes against children it is 34 per cent, according to a new report. In 2022, out of the total 3,563 child marriage cases listed for trial in courts under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, a mere 181 cases were successfully concluded in terms of trial completion.

Despite the fact that there are 3,365 cases pending, with the current rate of disposal, the country may take 19 years to clear the backlogs as of 2022, according to a report by the India Child Protection (ICP) research team which was released by child rights body the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The total number of child marriage cases registered during the last five years was less than the number of girl child marriages taking place in a single day in the country, according to a new study.

On an average, only one case of child marriage per district was registered for prosecution in 2022.

The report said the official data has showed that out of 63,513 children of kidnapping and abduction who were recovered in 2022, 15,748 (25%) were kidnapped and abducted for the purpose of either ‘marriage’ or ‘illicit intercourse’.

Of this, 15,142 children recovered in 2022 were kidnapped solely for the purpose of marriage.

This report used a multi-faceted approach, combining primary data gathered at the village level through engagement with key stakeholders, including Panchayati Raj Institution functionaries and NGO activists involved in child protection initiatives.

Secondary data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) and the Crime in India Reports published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from 2018 to 2022 were analysed, along with an extensive literature review to enhance understanding of the barriers to child marriage elimination efforts and their impact on children, particularly girls.

The primary data was collected from a sample of 1,132 random villages across 20 districts of Assam, encompassing a total population of 21 lakhs and a child population of 8 lakhs.

The report said 81 per cent reduction in the instances of child marriage between 2021-22 and 2023-24 in the state.

In absolute numbers, the incidence of child marriages in the study villages has declined from 3,225 cases in 2021–22 to 627 cases in 2023–24.

In 30 per cent of the villages surveyed in Assam, child marriage has been completely eradicated.

Additionally, 40 per cent of villages reported a significant decline in the occurrence of child marriage.

The study said 98 per cent of the respondents believed that the Assam government’s strict law enforcement initiatives in 2023 had a substantial and striking influence on the reduction of child marriages within their communities.

The overwhelming majority of respondents acknowledged the effectiveness of stringent enforcement measures in curbing child marriage.

In 12 districts, out of 20, over 90 per cent of respondents believe that taking legal action such as arresting individuals and filing FIRs in cases related to child marriage can effectively address the occurrence of such cases. Overall, the same percentage for all 20 districts stands at 72 per cent. PTI UZM AS