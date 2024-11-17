Convocation ceremony celebration of students' achievements: Haryana governor

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that convocation is not just a ceremony but a celebration of students' achievements and potential.

"After receiving your degree here, you should not aim to be a job seeker but a job creator. There must be a belief instilled in you that you should be recognised on the global stage," Dattatreya said while speaking as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

Congratulating the students, the governor praised NIT-Kurukshetra as an institute of national importance with a legacy of academic excellence, cutting-edge research and holistic development.

"Over the years, this institute has nurtured some of the brightest minds of the country, who have made significant contributions to India's technological, industrial and social advancement," he said.

"For our graduates, this marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one," he added.

Dattatreya also emphasised the importance of moral values in life.

"No one can stop a person who has courage and faith in himself from moving forward," he said.

"I hope you all become ambassadors for your country and hold high positions in your fields. Gratitude is the foundation of humility and humility is the essence of true leadership.

"As you step into this new chapter, take a moment to reflect on the journey that has brought you here. Remember the sacrifices of your parents, the guidance of your teachers and the contributions of your colleagues," the governor said.

As a special guest, former chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the students who received their degrees, according to a statement.

"Move forward with hard work and dedication," he advised the students.

Earlier, in his welcome address, NIT-Kurukshetra Director Dr B V Ramana Reddy said 4,388 students were awarded degrees at the convocation, including 2,890 Bachelor of Technology degrees. PTI SUN RC