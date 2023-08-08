Cook beaten to death over food preparation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A cook at a restaurant was allegedly beaten to death by four people over food preparation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said Tuesday. The accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, the police said, adding all four have been detained.

The incident occurred in the Ramgarh police station area when the accused arrived at the restaurant late Monday night and got into an argument with the cook that the food did not taste good, Station House Officer Mukta Pareek said.

The accused severely thrashed the cook, resulting in his death, he said.

The deceased was identified as Shiv Deshmukh, a resident of Telangana.

The body has been kept at a hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted after the family members arrive, police said. PTI AG AQS