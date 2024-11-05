Cook held for stealing gold bracelet from employer's house in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old cook has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet from his employer's house in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, just 10 days into his new job, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shivam Rathore, a resident of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On Sunday, a resident of Defence Colony lodged a complaint claiming a gold bracelet weighing 47 gm was stolen from his house, police said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage from the area and found that no one trespassed into the complainant's house around the time of the incident.

The police then identified Rathore as the primary suspect, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chuahan said.

Appointed a cook by the complainant 10 days ago, Rathore fled from the house after the incident and his mobile phone was also switched off, the DCP said.

Police first traced Rathore to his friend's house in Faridabad who revealed that the former stayed with him on Saturday night and was heading to Unnao by train from the New Delhi Railway Station, Chauhan said.

Acting promptly, the police nabbed Rathore from the parking area of the railway station and recovered the stolen gold bracelet from his possession, the DCP said.

The accused was previously found to be involved in a theft case registered at the Sector-53 police station in Gurugram, he added. PTI NIT ARI