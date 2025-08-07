Cooking gas cylinder explosion kills three in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, August 7 (PTI) A cooking gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop near the fishing harbour here on Thursday, killing three persons instantly, said a police official.

According to police, four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) in the city.

"A cooking gas cylinder blast occurred at a welding shop near the fishing harbour killing three persons on the spot," Vishakapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi told PTI.

The injured are the residents of nearby localities. The condition of the injured remains critical, police said.

Meanwhile, Police are in the process of registering a case. PTI MS STH ADB