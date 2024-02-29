Cooking gas cylinder price to reach Rs 2,000 if BJP returns to power: Mamata

Jhargram (WB), Feb 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, the government would hike the price of each cooking gas cylinder to Rs 2,000.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at a government programme here in Jhargram district.

"If the BJP wins the elections, they may hike prices of the cooking gas cylinder to Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000. Then again, we will have to go back to the old practice of collecting wood to light a fire," Banerjee said.

She also gave an ultimatum to the BJP-led central government to complete building houses under the Awas Yojana by April-end, claiming that otherwise, her government would start constructing them from May.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, remained silent on the arrest of party leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual atrocities on women and land grab in Sandeshkhali area.

Sheikh was arrested early on Thursday. PTI SCH NN