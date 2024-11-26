Cool comfort: 13 new suburban AC services on WR from Nov 27; their number tops 100

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) As many as 13 more air-conditioned (AC) train services will be introduced by the Western Railway (WR) on its suburban network from Wednesday (November 27) and they will operate throughout the week, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

These air-conditioned local trains will replace an equal number of existing non-AC services on the crowded route, the WR said in a release.

With this, the total number of AC services on the WR's suburban network will rise from 96 to 109 on weekdays, and from 52 to 65 on weekends. These 13 new air-conditioned services will operate on all days of the week with no change in the overall count of suburban services which remains at 1,406, including 109 AC ones, the release said.

"There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. So, for the benefit of passengers and to ease crowd, 13 more AC services are being augmented by replacing existing non-AC 12-car services," said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR.

Advertisment

Of the 13 services, the first one will be introduced from Churchgate in south Mumbai on November 27 at 12:34 pm and it will be followed by the regular run of all newly-introduced AC locals as per their time table, he said.

Of these, six services are in Up direction and seven in Down direction. In the Up direction, there will be two services each between Virar-Churchgate and Bhayandar-Churchgate and one each between Virar-Bandra and Bhayandar-Andheri, informed Abhishek.

Similarly, in the Down direction, there will be two services between Churchgate-Virar, one each between Churchgate-Bhayandar, Andheri-Virar, Bandra-Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi-Borivali and Borivali-Bhayandar, according to the CPRO.

Advertisment

The Mumbai-headquartered WR ferries around 35 lakh commuters daily on its 128-km-long suburban network that stretches from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu town in the adjoining Palghar district. PTI KK RSY