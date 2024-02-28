Cooler morning in Delhi after downpour, min temp 2 notches below

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cooler morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 10.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

It was mainly clear sky in the national capital, parts of which received light rainfall on Tuesday that brought the mercury down.

There was a considerable drop in the level of AQI which remained in the 'moderate' category at 131. The city recorded an AQI of 173 on Tuesday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SJJ VN VN