Cooperating with authorities in their probe: Bengaluru cafe after blast

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery that witnessed a bomb blast at its Brookefield branch here on Friday, said it is cooperating with authorities and officials in their investigation.

In a statement, it said: "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations." Co-founder and managing director of the cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao, said, "Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery." The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

According to police, 10 people, including staff and customers, were injured in the blast. The bomb exploded between 12:50 pm and 1 pm. However, there was no loss of life.

Forensic experts and the bomb disposal squad visited the spot, police said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also the MP from the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, along with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and state BJP president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, visited the injured people at a hospital.

Taking to X, Joshi said, "The inhumane incident that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru today is really condemnable. I met the injured along with Governor and BJP state President and inquired about the situation." PTI AMP RC