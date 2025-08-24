Cooperative institutions to set up blood bank in honour of soldiers: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday said that cooperative institutions in the city will establish a dedicated blood bank in the honour of soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor.

Singh, who holds the cooperative portfolio, among others, said the initiative will not only benefit Delhi residents but also ensure the availability of blood during emergencies.

Speaking at an event marking the International Year of Cooperatives and the silver jubilee of the Federation of Group Housing Societies, Dwarka, Singh said, "The courage of the Indian Army has made every citizen proud. Establishing a blood bank in the honour of soldiers is a small way to recognise their service." The Delhi government aims to make the city a "model state in the cooperative sector", he said, stressing that cooperation is a tool for both economic and social empowerment.

The minister said Delhi has nearly 2,000 group housing societies, where cooperative stores will be opened to promote local employment and marketing of rural products.

Cooperation, Singh said, could also open new opportunities for family-based businesses.

The minister also highlighted the role of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation (DCHFC) in providing low-interest housing loans, and said its functioning would be further strengthened in public interest.

The event was also attended by BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MLAs Kuldeep Solanki and Sandeep Sehrawat, Registrar of Cooperative Societies Krishan Kumar Singh, and Councillor Ram Niwas Gehlot. PTI SHB ANM ARI