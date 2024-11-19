Cooperative movement played key role in increasing India's milk production: Amit Shah

Himmatnagar (Guj), Nov 19 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has on Tuesday said the country's cooperative movement played a key role in increasing the per capita milk production in the last five decades.

Addressing a gathering in the campus of Sabar Dairy near Himmatnagar town in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district after inaugurating a 800 metric tonne cattle feed plant of the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited, he also urged farmers to adopt natural farming practices.

"India's per capita milk production was just 40 grams in 1970. This means that only 40 grams of milk was available to every person in the country per day. In 2023, the per capita milk production increased to 167 grams per day from 40 grams (in 1970)," Shah said.

"The global per capita average is 117 grams. It shows that India's per capita average in milk production is highest in comparison to other countries. And our cooperative movement played a key role in increasing the milk production," he said.

On the occasion, the minister remembered Tribhuvandas Patel, regarded as the father of the cooperative movement in India. He had started the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union in 1946, which served as a foundation for the 'Amul' brand of dairy products.

Shah also urged farmers and cattle-rearers to adopt natural farming, saying a global market of Rs 10 lakh crore is waiting for them.

"Natural farming will not only bring prosperity to farmers, but also help free people from diseases like cancer, blood pressure and diabetes. Having a cow will be enough to do natural farming on 20 acres of land. Once you adopt this farming technique, you will never need pesticide," he said.

The former BJP chief told the farmers that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also promoting natural farming, and has already taken two important steps to ensure that farmers get better prices for their farm produce.

"Cooperative institutions like Amul are now authorised to purchase these farm produce. At present, 20 items grown through natural farming are being procured by Amul. The Centre has also established a cooperative entity to export these products," Shah said.

"In the beginning, you will feel that natural farming is of no use. You will not get good production in the first year. But losses will be covered in the subsequent years. Once you adopt this technique, doors of the global market worth Rs 1 lakh crore will open for Indian farmers," he added.

According to him, cooperative sector dairies should also start providing training on natural farming to farmers.

Shah urged women farmers to try this natural farming on a small scale before expanding further after getting success. PTI COR PJT PD NP