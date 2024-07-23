Cooperative Society Amendment Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly amid BJP’s walkout

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill in the assembly despite the opposition BJP protesting and staging a walkout.

The BJP had opposed the provision in the bill that empowers the state government to nominate three persons as its representatives -- of which one should be a person belonging to the Schedule Caste or Schedule Tribe, one should be a woman and one from other categories -- on the board of every assisted society.

“The nominated persons can vote in all meetings and elections of the cooperative society and can also contest in all the elections of the cooperative Society. The ex-officio members and nominee from a financial or credit agency shall have voting rights but are not eligible to contest as office-bearers,” the bill says.

The BJP alleged that this provision has been included so that the ruling party can have control over the cooperative societies by nominating its own members.

Cooperative Minister K N Rajanna and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil dismissed the charge.

The bill was earlier passed by the assembly but could not be cleared in the council. As a result, it was returned to the assembly again.