Cooperatives central to achieving goal of self-reliant India: Nagaland minister

Kohima, Nov 18 (PTI) Nagaland's Cooperation Minister Jacob Zhimomi on Tuesday said cooperatives are central to achieving the goal of a self-reliant nation.

Speaking at the first Nagaland Cooperative Conclave, Zhimomi said both the Centre and the state government aim to ensure economic development across all communities, which is achievable only through the expansion of the cooperative sector.

Despite their substantial contribution to nation-building, cooperatives have long remained unrecognised "silent workers", he noted.

The minister emphasised promoting local industries and entrepreneurs through the "vocal for local" initiative.

India, he said, has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is projected to be the second-largest by 2047.

"To reach this milestone, every state must strengthen its economy and enhance productivity, he added.

Zhimomi urged cooperative societies to strengthen existing structures, diversify operations, and explore emerging sectors such as tourism.

He encouraged the youth to take an active role in cooperative-led enterprises.

The National Cooperative Exports Ltd and Nagaland State Co-operative Marketing & Consumers' Federation Ltd signed an MoU on the occasion. PTI NBS NBS SOM