Cooperatives key to rural entrepreneurship, self-reliance: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Cooperatives play a crucial role in promoting rural entrepreneurship, ensuring economic self-reliance and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, Arunachal Pradesh Food & Civil Supplies Minister Denang Wangsu said on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day state-level cooperative conclave at Pasighat in East Siang district, the minister said cooperative institutions are vital for encouraging entrepreneurship in rural areas, strengthening financial independence and generating long-term livelihood opportunities for farmers, young people and women.

Wangsu underscored that the cooperative movement can become a powerful engine for inclusive growth if supported through convergence among departments and active participation of local communities, a statement said.

He observed that strengthening cooperatives would help enhance income generation, improve market access and empower rural households across the state.

The conclave was inaugurated by Wangsu in the presence of Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing.

Wangsu and Tasing stressed that coordinated action among various departments is necessary to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes and to strengthen cooperative societies at the grassroots level.

Both ministers highlighted that collaboration, awareness and institutional support would help cooperatives grow into viable economic units capable of supporting sustainable development in rural areas.

A major highlight of the inaugural session was a presentation by Apurba Mishra of Amul, who spoke on the organisation's successful business model.

He explained how strong cooperative structures, transparent governance, efficient procurement systems and value addition have enabled Amul to emerge as one of India's leading dairy brands.