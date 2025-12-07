Coordinated, determined efforts needed to combat drug abuse in HP: Governor Shukla

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said that coordinated and determined efforts are required to combat drug abuse in the state.

After inaugurating a workshop on 'War on Drugs - Chitte Par Chot' organised by 'Sanjeevani', a group of NGOs, the governor said the fight against drugs demands both strict action by police and a sensitive approach towards the affected individuals.

Along with the NGOs, participation from religious institutions is crucial to break the drug network backed by foreign entities, Shukla said.

Appreciating the efforts of the state government in tackling the drug menace, particularly the manner in which both the ruling and opposition parties united on this issue, Shukla said, “Without collective political resolve, it would not be possible to save the Devbhoomi from this crisis.” Commending the initiative by Sanjeevani, the governor said 'Chitte Par Chot' is not merely a campaign but a pledge.

Sanjeevani is working not only to spread anti-drug messages, but also to promote policy reforms, capacity building, research, awareness drives and community-based interventions, the governor said.

The organisation is providing a platform for various NGOs to work in tandem with the government to strengthen policies on drug use prevention, counselling, rehabilitation, training and grassroots outreach.

“Organised efforts, planned strategies and community participation are essential if ‘Chitte Par Chot’ is to truly succeed,” Shukla said.

In Himachal Pradesh, ‘Chitte’ is the local term for low-grade or adulterated heroin. PTI COR ARI