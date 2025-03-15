Coordinated efforts to address Islamophobia and anti-Muslim crimes lacking: Teltumbde

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) There is lack of coordinated efforts to address Islamophobia and anti-Muslim crimes and the need is to have a strong and sustainable collective strategy, said human rights activist and author Anand Teltumbde on Saturday.

March 15 has been designated by the United Nations as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, recognizing the growing global issue of anti-Muslim sentiment.

Teltumbde was speaking at an 'iftar' event organised by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Maharashtra south zone to mark the occasion.

Teltumbde, who has written extensively on caste dynamics in India, said Islamophobia and anti-Muslim crimes have existed for a long time, adding they have become more blatant since 2014.

Lamenting the lack of coordinated efforts to address the issue, he said, "A strong and sustainable collective strategy is essential to counter the rising wave of Islamophobia." Human rights activist Nadeem Khan emphasized the need for strong legal interventions to curb such occurrences effectively, while senior journalist and political analyst Saleem Khan stated that such activities cannot take place without political backing.

Several political leaders in Maharashtra openly make anti-Muslim statements, which play a crucial role in fostering an atmosphere of hate, Saleem Khan claimed.

Speaking at the event, SIO Maharashtra south zone president Simab Khan urged all justice-seeking political and social organizations to join forces in countering the growing atmosphere of hatred in Maharashtra.

He reiterated SIO's commitment to leading this initiative to prevent such hostility and to build a peaceful, harmonious and inclusive Maharashtra. PTI MR BNM