Coordination among police of different states needed to tackle cybercrime: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the entire country should work as a unified entity, ensuring coordination among police officers from different states to tackle cybercrime.

Speaking at a cybersecurity conclave organised by the state police here, he said cybercrimes can happen anytime and from anywhere posing challenges to police officials in identifying the offenders, determining where they carried out the offence and bringing them to book.

"Amid such challenges, the police have the responsibility of preventing crime. When it comes to policing, we cannot move forward with policies and efforts confined to a particular state. The whole country should work as a single unit to combat cybercrime, and coordination is very much needed," he said.

The spread of fake news on social media, as well as economic offences, needs to be checked, Reddy said.

Appreciating the state police officials for organising the conclave to promote understanding and coordination across the country, he expressed confidence that Telangana would serve as a role model for the nation in controlling cybercrime.

The Telangana government aims to be the number one state in cyber safety in the country, he said.

An estimated Rs 22,812 crore was stolen by cybercriminals in the country last year, posing a threat to both the economy and citizens, Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to working with experts and IT firms and allocating all necessary resources to build an ecosystem for cybersecurity solutions.

Telangana is one of the few states with a fully operational cybersecurity bureau and a dedicated cybercrime helpline to protect citizens, Reddy said.

Observing that the Telangana police are at the top in the country in combating cybercrime, he said the Centre has also appreciated Telangana police officials for their efforts.

State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, DGP Jitender, and other senior officials attended the event.