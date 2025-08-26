Coordination committee to take final call on lawyers' strike by 8 pm

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi issued a circular on Tuesday, stating that the authorities concerned had assured it of a positive decision regarding a notification allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations.

Advocates across the Delhi district courts have been abstaining from work since Friday, seeking its withdrawal.

The circular said, "A meeting was held with the competent authorities regarding the issue of the notification dated August 13 issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, wherein all the concerns were raised." "It has been assured by the authorities to take a positive decision by today at 8 pm. It has been decided that in case no concrete response is received from the government by 8 pm, the abstinence from work in all Delhi district courts shall continue on August 27 in a more intensified mode," the circular stated.

It said that the bar members would be apprised of the decision by 8 pm.

Advocates, meanwhile, across district courts said that the strike was successfully organised on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Bar Council of India (BCI) sent a letter to the Delhi LG requesting an immediate withdrawal of the notification and ensuring that all police officials' evidence was recorded with their physical presence in the court. PTI MNR HIG