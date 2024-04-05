Coordinator of 'Bal Kalyan Samiti' arrested for taking bribe of Rs 25,000

Bareilly (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Organisation of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested the coordinator of the 'Bal Kalyan Samiti' red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, police said.

ACO DSP, Bareilly division, Yashpal Singh said that on the complaint of one Santosh Sahu, coordinator of the 'Bal Kalyan Samiti' (child welfare committee) Saurabh Gangwar was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Sahu had allegedly married his daughter three months before attaining adulthood and the 'Bal Kalyan Samiti' was investigating a complaint made in this regard, he said.

During the investigations, Gangwar went to Sahu's house and allegedly threatened that since he had married his minor daughter he would go to jail, and demanded Rs 25,000 if he did not want to go to jail.

"The accused claimed that he will also get the work done by Dinesh Chandra, the chairman of the committee and that he will have to present the girl before the committee and get an affidavit made as per his instructions," he said.

An FIR under relevant sections has been lodged at the Bareilly Kotwali police station and further legal action is being taken in the matter, the DSP added. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK