Cop, 4-year-old girl drown after falling in drain in separate incidents

Sambhal (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old constable died after falling into a drain while riding a motorcycle on a flooded road in Chandausi area here on Monday morning, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, roads have been flooded in most towns, including Sambhal, Chandausi, Bahjoi and Gunnaur, due to heavy rains.

The constable has been identified as Rajneesh Kumar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sambhal Krishan Kumar said the incident occurred at 10 AM in Sikri Gate in Chandausi police station area.

When constable Rajneesh Kumar, posted at Chandausi fair, was going on duty, his motorcycle slipped due to the flooded road and he fell into the drain. Since the width of the drain was big, he could not get out and drowned.

The SP said that the body of the constable has been sent for post-mortem examination. "He will be given a final farewell with state honours," the officer said.

Meanwhile in another incident, a four-year-old girl drowned after she slipped and fell into a drain near Rai Satti area on Monday.

The victim, Archana, had come with her mother and father to Rai Satti Mata kaa Thaan, a religious place.

While coming out, her feet suddenly slipped on the slab and she fell inside a drain. Her father, Rajesh Kumar, said that due to a strong current, the girl was swept away for 200 metres. After making efforts for about half an hour, the girl was pulled out.

"We took her to a government hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared her dead," he said.

The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV RT RT