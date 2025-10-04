Cop accused of rape thrashed by victim's husband in Beed city

Beed, Oct 4 (PTI) A police personnel, accused in a rape case, was thrashed in public by the husband of the victim after he was caught with her in Maharashtra's Beed city, police said on Saturday.

An assistant police inspector was dragged out of his car and thrashed on the city streets on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The cop, posted in Dharashiv, was travelling in a car with the woman who had accused him of rape, when her husband spotted them, he said.

The cop, however, managed to flee after the attack, the official said.

According to the police, the accused cop had lured a married woman into a relationship in 2013. He continued to harass her even after his transfer to Dharashiv.

In June and July 2025, the woman lodged a complaint alleging that the cop had forced his way into her house, raped her at gunpoint, and the assault led to pregnancy, they said.

A case was registered against the accused at the Shivajinagar police station in July, and he was booked for rape, assault, and intimidation, but remained absconding.

Following the assault on Friday, the victim's husband has lodged a fresh police complaint, the official said. PTI COR ARU