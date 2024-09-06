Cop accuses BJP MLA of assault

Nagpur, Sept 6 (PTI) A police sub-inspector (PSI) here has accused local BJP MLA Mohan Mate and a few others including his landlord of assaulting him.

An official of Hudkeshwar police station in the city, however, said they had received a report about a verbal spat, but not that of an assault.

PSI Shyam Kanojiya claimed in his complaint that his landlord, Mate and seven others stopped him on Thursday night, and Mate grabbed his collar and hurled abuse at him while the MLA's supporters assaulted him.

A probe has been launched, said an official of Hudkeshwar police station.

The landlord had complained that Kanojiya was not vacating his house for a year, and Mate confronted the PSI over the issue when he visited the landlord's house, but there was no report of assault, the official said. PTI COR KRK