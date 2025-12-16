Cop among 2 dead in car accident in Meerut

Meerut, Dec 16 (PTI) Two people, one of them a policeman, died, and as many were injured, when a car fell off a bridge and plunged into the Hindon River here, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night when a police party was returning from a raid, and their car fell off the Balaini bridge.

Jani Police Station SHO Akhilesh Kumar Mishra identified the deceased as Head Constable Rahul Kumar, 35, a resident of Bulandshahr district, and Azruddin, 32, from Baghpat district.

The injured were Constable Kaushal Sharma and Guddu, who were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

It is not yet known what caused the accident, nor whether the civilians were apprehended during the raid.

Mishra said that the police learned about the incident at around 4 am on Tuesday after Guddu regained consciousness.

A police team rushed to the accident spot and pulled out their colleagues and the other two from the car, which was found in a damaged condition on the riverbank.

A nursing home, where they were taken, declared Rahul Kumar and Azruddin dead, and referred the injured to Meerut city after first aid.