Cop among 2 held for creating ruckus at eatery in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Two people, including a policeman, were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at a ‘dhaba’ along the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The duo is accused of roughing up the staff of the eatery and also opening fire following a scuffle at Chak Sajjan village, a police official said.

He said a country-made pistol was recovered from the arrested people, while a search is on to nab their third associate who managed to flee.

In his complaint, dhaba owner Bhushan Singh claimed that the accused used abusive language while food was being served to them to which his staff objected. The accused, in a fit of rage, opened fire with a pistol and assaulted them physically.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, including attempt to murder, was registered and the accused policeman Joginder Singh of Samba and ex-serviceman Balwinder Singh of Kathua were arrested, the official said. PTI TAS RHL