Cop among 2 held for taking Rs 8 lakh bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Two people, including a police inspector, were on Monday arrested after being caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, officials said.

DG ACB Ravi Prakash Mehrada said police inspector Surendra Singh Solanki, the SHO of Arnod Police Station in Pratapgarh, had demanded the bribe from the complainant through middleman Guddu Lal alias Kanti Lal for not implicating him in a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and both the accused were held while taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, he said.

The accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI SDA NB NB