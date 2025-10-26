Cop among 2 killed as car crashes into stationary truck on Agra-Jaipur highway, 5 injured

Agra (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 36-year-old police constable and a car driver died while five others were injured, when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Jaipur highway here on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am when Constable Gaurav Pratap Singh was returning after rescuing a woman from Rajasthan who had gone missing from the Nibohra area, Fatehpur Sikri Station House Officer (SHO) Anandveer Singh said.

Singh was returning to Agra with six people, including the woman’s family members, in a private car when the vehicle rammed into a truck that had broken down on the highway, he said.

The bodies of Singh and the car driver, Dev (32) has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

Five people, including the woman who was injured in the accident, have been hospitalised, police said.