Cop among 3 killed in 2 road accidents in MP

Agar Malwa/Chhatarpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A policeman and two other persons were killed and three injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa and Chhatarpur districts, officials said on Monday.

In Agar Malwa, two brothers, identified as Sunil Parmar (65) and Sanjay Parmar (60), were killed when an unidentified truck hit a stationary car on it rear side on Ujjain road at around 8 am on Monday, district hospital police post in-charge RL Pawar said.

Three other persons, including a woman, were injured and undergoing treatment in the district hospital, he said.

The Kotwali police registered a case and launched a search for the truck and its driver, he said.

In Chhatarpur, the car of an assistant sub-inspector collided with a truck on Sunday night near Para village, located eight km from the district headquarters, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Salil Sharma said.

ASI Lavkush Singh Chandel was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

Chandel, posted at the office of the superintendent of police, was going to Sagar for official work, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK